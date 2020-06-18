1022 CHOKECHERRY DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

WONDERFUL LOCATION! SPACIOUS TUSKAWILLA HOME!!



OPEN KITCHEN WITH LARGE BREAKFAST NOOK! From kitchen step down to extra large living area with WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE! 2 sets of French doors on each side of fireplace leak to screened in porch & back yard!! Master bedroom has 2 separate closets + linen closet!! Beautiful French doors in master bedroom as well!!! Home has carpeting in living area, as well as 3 bedrooms, & 1 bedroom has tile!!



LARGE FENCED IN BACK YARD WITH SCREENED IN PORCH AREA!



LAWN CARE TENANT'S RESPONSIBILITY.



BRING YOUR OWN WASHER AND DRYER.



CENTRALLY LOCATED OFF TUSKAWILLA RD. IN OAK FOREST AT TUSKAWILLA!



EASY ACCESS TO FINE DINING, SHOPPING, ENTERTAINMENT, AND MAJOR HIGHWAY!