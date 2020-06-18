All apartments in Winter Springs
1022 CHOKECHERRY DRIVE

1022 Chokecherry Drive · (321) 230-8775
Location

1022 Chokecherry Drive, Winter Springs, FL 32708

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,798

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1764 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WONDERFUL LOCATION! SPACIOUS TUSKAWILLA HOME!!

OPEN KITCHEN WITH LARGE BREAKFAST NOOK! From kitchen step down to extra large living area with WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE! 2 sets of French doors on each side of fireplace leak to screened in porch & back yard!! Master bedroom has 2 separate closets + linen closet!! Beautiful French doors in master bedroom as well!!! Home has carpeting in living area, as well as 3 bedrooms, & 1 bedroom has tile!!

LARGE FENCED IN BACK YARD WITH SCREENED IN PORCH AREA!

LAWN CARE TENANT'S RESPONSIBILITY.

BRING YOUR OWN WASHER AND DRYER.

CENTRALLY LOCATED OFF TUSKAWILLA RD. IN OAK FOREST AT TUSKAWILLA!

EASY ACCESS TO FINE DINING, SHOPPING, ENTERTAINMENT, AND MAJOR HIGHWAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1022 CHOKECHERRY DRIVE have any available units?
1022 CHOKECHERRY DRIVE has a unit available for $1,798 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1022 CHOKECHERRY DRIVE have?
Some of 1022 CHOKECHERRY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1022 CHOKECHERRY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1022 CHOKECHERRY DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1022 CHOKECHERRY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1022 CHOKECHERRY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Springs.
Does 1022 CHOKECHERRY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1022 CHOKECHERRY DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 1022 CHOKECHERRY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1022 CHOKECHERRY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1022 CHOKECHERRY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1022 CHOKECHERRY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1022 CHOKECHERRY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1022 CHOKECHERRY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1022 CHOKECHERRY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1022 CHOKECHERRY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1022 CHOKECHERRY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1022 CHOKECHERRY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
