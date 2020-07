Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

MOVE IN READY! Very nice 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit for rent at The Highlands in Winter Springs. Unit features ceramic tile flooring throughout, fully equipped kitchen, washer & dryer and private screened in patio. Association approval is also required. Community is located off of 434, within easy access to 17-92, I-4 and 417.