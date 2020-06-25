999 Aragon Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2 Bedroom/2 1/2 Bath. Walking distance to downtown Winter Park! - Home was renovated top to bottom 3 years ago and new roof in 2019. It's sure to make the short list for renter's looking for that true downtown Winter Park atmosphere with brick paver roads & massively beautiful trees that align them. Location of this home puts everything downtown Winter Park is known for just a short walk or bike ride away. A 6' fence is in place between the two homes along with other mature landscaping/trees to give each back yard tons of privacy. Other unique features are private balconies off each bedroom, a Florida room that would make for a great office or third bedroom when guests come to visit. Lastly, just off the kitchen are a set of French doors leading to your wrap around - pavered side patio.



$2,500 per month/$2,500 security deposit. (min $7,000 combined gross income monthly needed to be considered). Pets allowed with $300 non-refundable pet fee. $50 application fee per adult. Includes Credit check, rental history, background/criminal check, etc. Move in costs include Rent, Sec Dep, Pet Fee if applicable and $95 Admin Fee. Call Ellis Group Realty @ 407-960-4545 or send email to info@egrealty.com



