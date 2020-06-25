All apartments in Winter Park
Find more places like 999 Aragon Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Park, FL
/
999 Aragon Avenue
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

999 Aragon Avenue

999 Aragon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

999 Aragon Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 Bedroom/2 1/2 Bath. Walking distance to downtown Winter Park! - Home was renovated top to bottom 3 years ago and new roof in 2019. It's sure to make the short list for renter's looking for that true downtown Winter Park atmosphere with brick paver roads & massively beautiful trees that align them. Location of this home puts everything downtown Winter Park is known for just a short walk or bike ride away. A 6' fence is in place between the two homes along with other mature landscaping/trees to give each back yard tons of privacy. Other unique features are private balconies off each bedroom, a Florida room that would make for a great office or third bedroom when guests come to visit. Lastly, just off the kitchen are a set of French doors leading to your wrap around - pavered side patio.

$2,500 per month/$2,500 security deposit. (min $7,000 combined gross income monthly needed to be considered). Pets allowed with $300 non-refundable pet fee. $50 application fee per adult. Includes Credit check, rental history, background/criminal check, etc. Move in costs include Rent, Sec Dep, Pet Fee if applicable and $95 Admin Fee. Call Ellis Group Realty @ 407-960-4545 or send email to info@egrealty.com

(RLNE2817351)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 999 Aragon Avenue have any available units?
999 Aragon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 999 Aragon Avenue have?
Some of 999 Aragon Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 999 Aragon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
999 Aragon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 999 Aragon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 999 Aragon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 999 Aragon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 999 Aragon Avenue offers parking.
Does 999 Aragon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 999 Aragon Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 999 Aragon Avenue have a pool?
No, 999 Aragon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 999 Aragon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 999 Aragon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 999 Aragon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 999 Aragon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts of Winter Park Village
520 N Orlando Ave
Winter Park, FL 32789
Paseo at Winter Park Village
940 W Canton Ave
Winter Park, FL 32789
Elon at Winter Park
712 Nicolet Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Summerlin at Winter Park Apartments
3207 Rosebud Lane
Winter Park, FL 32792
Affinity at Winter Park
600 N Semoran Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Vintage Winter Park
7490 Dwell Well Way
Winter Park, FL 32792
Stonecastle
2015 New Stonecastle Ter
Winter Park, FL 32792
Central Place at Winter Park
7000 University Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792

Similar Pages

Winter Park 1 BedroomsWinter Park 2 Bedrooms
Winter Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinter Park Pet Friendly Places
Winter Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Rollins CollegeOrange Technical College-Winter Park Campus
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach