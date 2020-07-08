747 HALIFAX AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

Available immediately! What a wonderful home to come back to after a long day. This home is located on a quiet dead end street. It features a large fenced in lot and has a wonderful layout. This home has a spacious living room, a separate dining room or office area. It has a split plan with a very large master bedroom featuring a wood burning fireplace! In addition, the master has a large master bathroom with double vanity and jacuzzi tub. The other bedrooms are located on the other side of the home and have another full bath plus ... one of the bedrooms has a 1/2 bath included. All closets are large. The roof and A/C are new giving you the most efficient place to live. Welcome Home.