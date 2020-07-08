All apartments in Winter Park
747 HALIFAX AVENUE

747 Halifax Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

747 Halifax Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32792

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available immediately! What a wonderful home to come back to after a long day. This home is located on a quiet dead end street. It features a large fenced in lot and has a wonderful layout. This home has a spacious living room, a separate dining room or office area. It has a split plan with a very large master bedroom featuring a wood burning fireplace! In addition, the master has a large master bathroom with double vanity and jacuzzi tub. The other bedrooms are located on the other side of the home and have another full bath plus ... one of the bedrooms has a 1/2 bath included. All closets are large. The roof and A/C are new giving you the most efficient place to live. Welcome Home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 747 HALIFAX AVENUE have any available units?
747 HALIFAX AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 747 HALIFAX AVENUE have?
Some of 747 HALIFAX AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 747 HALIFAX AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
747 HALIFAX AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 747 HALIFAX AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 747 HALIFAX AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 747 HALIFAX AVENUE offer parking?
No, 747 HALIFAX AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 747 HALIFAX AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 747 HALIFAX AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 747 HALIFAX AVENUE have a pool?
No, 747 HALIFAX AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 747 HALIFAX AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 747 HALIFAX AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 747 HALIFAX AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 747 HALIFAX AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

