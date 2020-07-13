731 Minnesota Ave

Amenities

Brand New 3/2.5 Mediterranean-Style Townhome in Winter Park! - BRAND NEW HOME! This beautiful Mediterranean style WINTER PARK town home with a traditional interior touches. As you enter onto the COBBLESTONE DRIVEWAY, you'll immediately notice the impressive architectural details of the windows, doors, and garage doors. As you enter the home, notice the exquisite WOOD FLOORS throughout the first floor in this OPEN floor plan. As you enter the kitchen, LG ENERGY STAR appliances, WOOD CABINETS, and GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. OIL BRONZED FIXTURES, CROWN MOLDING, UPGRADED LIGHT FIXTURES and CEILING FANS throughout. The second floor SPLIT PLAN, is equally as impressive with great sized rooms, and a MASTER BEDROOM with TRAY CEILING. The master bathroom offers a masterful designed shower with THERAPEUTIC PEBBLE STONE FLOORING. For those energy cautious buyers, THERMAL INSULATED WINDOWS and FOAM INSULATED WALLS/ATTIC will not only contribute to lower heating and cooling costs, but a quieter home. Located across from AZALEA LANE Community Center for TENNIS PLAYERS, and in between Pennsylvania Avenue and Orange Avenue making access to all that's happening in DOWNTOWN WINTER PARK and PARK AVENUE. Nearby WALKING TRAILS, LAKE VIRGINIA BOATING RAMP, Dining, Shopping, Business, and Night Life



(RLNE2341930)