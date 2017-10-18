Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly cable included recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities cable included dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool hot tub lobby

AVAILABLE JULY 1 2020

This 1148 square foot condo home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Lake Virginia Condominiums is located at 690 Osceola Avenue Winter Park, Florida. The community building’s lobby and exterior was recently remodeled. Lakefront pool with hot tub, fitness center and club room.



Lake Virginia has many terrific amenities to offer along with an ideal location close to Park Avenue shopping, restaurants, schools, hospitals and entertainment. Walking distance to Park Avenue and Rollins College. Access to Winter Park chain of lakes waterways, Lake Maitland, Lake Sue, Lake Virginia, Lake Osceola. Rent-able boat slip is based on availability. HOA application required



Water Included



Basic Cable Included



Small Pets Allowed ask the listing agent



Application fee HOA has a move in and move out fees associated with this property. Additional Application and Lease fee