Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:20 PM

690 OSCEOLA AVENUE

690 Osceola Avenue · (407) 247-6777
Location

690 Osceola Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 602 · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1148 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
lobby
AVAILABLE JULY 1 2020
This 1148 square foot condo home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Lake Virginia Condominiums is located at 690 Osceola Avenue Winter Park, Florida. The community building’s lobby and exterior was recently remodeled. Lakefront pool with hot tub, fitness center and club room.

Lake Virginia has many terrific amenities to offer along with an ideal location close to Park Avenue shopping, restaurants, schools, hospitals and entertainment. Walking distance to Park Avenue and Rollins College. Access to Winter Park chain of lakes waterways, Lake Maitland, Lake Sue, Lake Virginia, Lake Osceola. Rent-able boat slip is based on availability. HOA application required

Water Included

Basic Cable Included

Small Pets Allowed ask the listing agent

Application fee HOA has a move in and move out fees associated with this property. Additional Application and Lease fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 690 OSCEOLA AVENUE have any available units?
690 OSCEOLA AVENUE has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 690 OSCEOLA AVENUE have?
Some of 690 OSCEOLA AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 690 OSCEOLA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
690 OSCEOLA AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 690 OSCEOLA AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 690 OSCEOLA AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 690 OSCEOLA AVENUE offer parking?
No, 690 OSCEOLA AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 690 OSCEOLA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 690 OSCEOLA AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 690 OSCEOLA AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 690 OSCEOLA AVENUE has a pool.
Does 690 OSCEOLA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 690 OSCEOLA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 690 OSCEOLA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 690 OSCEOLA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
