648 FITZWALTER DRIVE
Last updated June 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

648 FITZWALTER DRIVE

648 Fitzwalter Drive · No Longer Available
Location

648 Fitzwalter Drive, Winter Park, FL 32792

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
LOCATION!LOCATION!LOCATION! This home hugs the Cady Way Park and Trails, and is close to desirable Winter Park Schools, Winter Pines Golf Course, Showalter Fields, Winter Park Hospital, Baldwin Park, Downtown and loads of shopping! Established Quiet Community on a small cul-de-sac on a Tree-Lined Street. Offered Home has beautiful terazzo floors, and ceramic tile in the family room. The kitchen has a window over-looking the backyard, solid wood cabinets, and tastefully updated bathrooms, Eat-in Space in the Kitchen, w/ Living Area, Dining Area and A Large Family Room w/ French Doors to an Outdoor-deck and large backyard. Ground care is included in the rent price. Zoned for BROOKSHIRE, GLENRIDGE AND WINTER PARK HIGH SCHOOL.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

