648 FITZWALTER DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated refrigerator

LOCATION!LOCATION!LOCATION! This home hugs the Cady Way Park and Trails, and is close to desirable Winter Park Schools, Winter Pines Golf Course, Showalter Fields, Winter Park Hospital, Baldwin Park, Downtown and loads of shopping! Established Quiet Community on a small cul-de-sac on a Tree-Lined Street. Offered Home has beautiful terazzo floors, and ceramic tile in the family room. The kitchen has a window over-looking the backyard, solid wood cabinets, and tastefully updated bathrooms, Eat-in Space in the Kitchen, w/ Living Area, Dining Area and A Large Family Room w/ French Doors to an Outdoor-deck and large backyard. Ground care is included in the rent price. Zoned for BROOKSHIRE, GLENRIDGE AND WINTER PARK HIGH SCHOOL.