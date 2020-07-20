618 North Lakemont Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come and see this cute single family 3 bedroom/2 bath home with large front and back yard located in Winter Park. Great features of the home include granite counters & breakfast bar, wood cabinets with sandblasted glass, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and more. 1-car garage! Rent includes A/C filter delivery to your front door every 60 days! Great location near 436, Aloma Avenue, shopping and restaurants! Call our Showing Hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,515, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,515, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

