Last updated September 12 2019 at 8:07 PM

618 North Lakemont Avenue

618 Lakemont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

618 Lakemont Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32792

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come and see this cute single family 3 bedroom/2 bath home with large front and back yard located in Winter Park. Great features of the home include granite counters & breakfast bar, wood cabinets with sandblasted glass, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and more. 1-car garage! Rent includes A/C filter delivery to your front door every 60 days! Great location near 436, Aloma Avenue, shopping and restaurants! Call our Showing Hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,515, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,515, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 North Lakemont Avenue have any available units?
618 North Lakemont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 618 North Lakemont Avenue have?
Some of 618 North Lakemont Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618 North Lakemont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
618 North Lakemont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 North Lakemont Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 618 North Lakemont Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 618 North Lakemont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 618 North Lakemont Avenue offers parking.
Does 618 North Lakemont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 618 North Lakemont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 North Lakemont Avenue have a pool?
No, 618 North Lakemont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 618 North Lakemont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 618 North Lakemont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 618 North Lakemont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 618 North Lakemont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

