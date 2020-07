Amenities

Location is the Key! This well maintained Brookshire Neighborhood home is what you have been looking for in Winter Park. This three Bedroom three Bathroom home boasts beautiful parquet floors in the formal areas and laminate in the Large Family Room. To enjoy the outdoors you have your choice of sitting on the Front Porch or on the Back Patio. An easy commute to both Downtown Winter Park and Orlando you will love the small shopping districts along the way.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.