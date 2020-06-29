All apartments in Winter Park
Winter Park, FL
500 N PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:02 PM

500 N PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE

500 Pennsylvania Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

500 Pennsylvania Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Three blocks from PARK AVENUE and two blocks from WINTER PARK VILLAGE, this 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo is located in a charming 7-unit building with LAUNDRY IN UNIT. The interior features laminate flooring, fresh paint, and plantation shutters that allow for great natural light. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, granite countertops and a closet pantry. Enjoy spending time on one of three community patio areas, complemented by pavers and umbrella seating areas. Minutes from PARK AVENUE, HANNIBAL SQUARE, WINTER PARK VILLAGE, and I-4, this home is centrally located to nearby roadways and great shops and dining. SHORT TERM RENTAL ALLOWED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 N PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE have any available units?
500 N PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 N PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE have?
Some of 500 N PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 N PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
500 N PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 N PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 500 N PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 500 N PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE offer parking?
No, 500 N PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 500 N PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 500 N PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 N PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 500 N PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 500 N PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 500 N PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 500 N PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 N PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

