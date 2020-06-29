500 N PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Three blocks from PARK AVENUE and two blocks from WINTER PARK VILLAGE, this 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo is located in a charming 7-unit building with LAUNDRY IN UNIT. The interior features laminate flooring, fresh paint, and plantation shutters that allow for great natural light. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, granite countertops and a closet pantry. Enjoy spending time on one of three community patio areas, complemented by pavers and umbrella seating areas. Minutes from PARK AVENUE, HANNIBAL SQUARE, WINTER PARK VILLAGE, and I-4, this home is centrally located to nearby roadways and great shops and dining. SHORT TERM RENTAL ALLOWED.