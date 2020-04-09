500 N PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Now available as a short term rental. Three blocks from bustling gorgeous PARK AVENUE and two blocks from WINTER PARK VILLAGE, this 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo is located in a charming 7-unit building with LAUNDRY IN UNIT. The interior features laminate flooring, except in the bathroom and laundry closet, fresh paint, and plantation shutters that allow for great natural light. The kitchen has a breakfast bar into the dining nook and granite countertops and a closet pantry. Enjoy spending time on one of three community patio areas, complemented by pavers and umbrella seating areas. Minutes from PARK AVENUE, HANNIBAL SQUARE, and the WINTER PARK VILLAGE, this home is centrally located to nearby roadways and great shops and dining.