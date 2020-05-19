434 GARFIELD AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Location, location, location! This charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow is located literally two blocks from Park Avenue. A short, three minute stroll from your front door will take you to all the shops and restaurants that make Park Avenue famous. Plus the Winter Park Farmers Market, SunRail station, Art Show, movies in the Park, holiday concerts and parades, the famous egg hunt in spring, and more are all at your doorstep. The property has a large fenced backyard and is located on a quiet street that is filling with newer upscale homes. This is your chance to live within actual walking distance of Park Avenue without the million dollar price tag.