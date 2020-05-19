All apartments in Winter Park
434 GARFIELD AVENUE

434 Garfield Avenue · (407) 595-3272
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

434 Garfield Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 919 sqft

Amenities

garage
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, location, location! This charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow is located literally two blocks from Park Avenue. A short, three minute stroll from your front door will take you to all the shops and restaurants that make Park Avenue famous. Plus the Winter Park Farmers Market, SunRail station, Art Show, movies in the Park, holiday concerts and parades, the famous egg hunt in spring, and more are all at your doorstep. The property has a large fenced backyard and is located on a quiet street that is filling with newer upscale homes. This is your chance to live within actual walking distance of Park Avenue without the million dollar price tag.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 434 GARFIELD AVENUE have any available units?
434 GARFIELD AVENUE has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 434 GARFIELD AVENUE have?
Some of 434 GARFIELD AVENUE's amenities include garage, ceiling fan, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 434 GARFIELD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
434 GARFIELD AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 434 GARFIELD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 434 GARFIELD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 434 GARFIELD AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 434 GARFIELD AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 434 GARFIELD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 434 GARFIELD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 434 GARFIELD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 434 GARFIELD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 434 GARFIELD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 434 GARFIELD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 434 GARFIELD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 434 GARFIELD AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
