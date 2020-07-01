All apartments in Winter Park
Last updated February 6 2020 at 3:52 AM

409 GENIUS DRIVE

409 Genius Drive · No Longer Available
Location

409 Genius Drive, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
fire pit
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Nestled along the most exclusive street in Winter Park's Windsong neighborhood, this estate epitomizes the luxury that has made Winter Park THE destination for discerning residents. Rare and unique appointments were collected to construct this home - reclaimed bricks from historic Chicago landmarks, 200-year-old wooden beams, rare stone floors and artisan lighting fixtures. Inside the 7,433 sq ft manor are 5 bedrooms & 6 bathrooms. Upon entering the homes' two-story great room, guests understand just how impressive this property is. The kitchen mirrors that of an olde world villa, with rich cabinets, arched ceilings, stone counters, and a beautiful custom copper hood, but it is skillfully fitted with the most chef-worthy appliances including a Sub-Zero Refrigerator, two dishwashers, and a pot filler faucet over the gas range. The master suite includes a see through fireplace, soaking tub, his-and-hers vanity areas, and dual walk-in closets. Just off the master bedroom is a refined den with coffered ceilings, a built-in desk and exquisite woodwork. Other features include a home theatre, soundproof music room, wine cellar, game room, and elevator. To make the most of Florida's lifestyle, the outdoor living space is fitted with a summer kitchen, large pool with a sun shelf and spa, and outdoor fire pit. Privacy is ensured as the home is surrounded by a protected natural preserve. Even the four-car garage is a show-stopper with custom storage solutions and access to whole house generator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 GENIUS DRIVE have any available units?
409 GENIUS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 409 GENIUS DRIVE have?
Some of 409 GENIUS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 GENIUS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
409 GENIUS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 GENIUS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 409 GENIUS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 409 GENIUS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 409 GENIUS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 409 GENIUS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 409 GENIUS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 GENIUS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 409 GENIUS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 409 GENIUS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 409 GENIUS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 409 GENIUS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 409 GENIUS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

