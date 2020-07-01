409 GENIUS DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator fire pit game room parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Nestled along the most exclusive street in Winter Park's Windsong neighborhood, this estate epitomizes the luxury that has made Winter Park THE destination for discerning residents. Rare and unique appointments were collected to construct this home - reclaimed bricks from historic Chicago landmarks, 200-year-old wooden beams, rare stone floors and artisan lighting fixtures. Inside the 7,433 sq ft manor are 5 bedrooms & 6 bathrooms. Upon entering the homes' two-story great room, guests understand just how impressive this property is. The kitchen mirrors that of an olde world villa, with rich cabinets, arched ceilings, stone counters, and a beautiful custom copper hood, but it is skillfully fitted with the most chef-worthy appliances including a Sub-Zero Refrigerator, two dishwashers, and a pot filler faucet over the gas range. The master suite includes a see through fireplace, soaking tub, his-and-hers vanity areas, and dual walk-in closets. Just off the master bedroom is a refined den with coffered ceilings, a built-in desk and exquisite woodwork. Other features include a home theatre, soundproof music room, wine cellar, game room, and elevator. To make the most of Florida's lifestyle, the outdoor living space is fitted with a summer kitchen, large pool with a sun shelf and spa, and outdoor fire pit. Privacy is ensured as the home is surrounded by a protected natural preserve. Even the four-car garage is a show-stopper with custom storage solutions and access to whole house generator.