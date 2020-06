Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

City of Winter Park townhome at this bargain price??? WOW! WOOD FLOORS, EAT IN KITCHEN, FIREPLACE, RESERVED PARKING. CLOSE TO POOL. Each of the 3 bedrooms has its own private bath, plus a half bath on ground floor for guests. There are only 8 units in the entire community this size.