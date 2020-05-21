320 Holt Ave

Amenities

STUDENTS WELCOME!!



Cozy 2bd-2ba within walking distance of Rollins College! Kitchen appliances include: refrigerator, range, dishwasher and it also has a washer/dryer. Students are welcome!! A must see unit with private off street parking for 2. Garage is off use to tenants. Minutes from I4 and downtown Orlando. Walking distance to downtown Winter Park. A must see!!



To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.



Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent

Specialized Property Management