320 Holt Ave
Last updated April 9 2019 at 5:23 PM

320 Holt Ave

320 Holt Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

320 Holt Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
STUDENTS WELCOME!!

Cozy 2bd-2ba within walking distance of Rollins College! Kitchen appliances include: refrigerator, range, dishwasher and it also has a washer/dryer. Students are welcome!! A must see unit with private off street parking for 2. Garage is off use to tenants. Minutes from I4 and downtown Orlando. Walking distance to downtown Winter Park. A must see!!

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

