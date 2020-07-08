2699 Wright Ave.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f34424700b ---- AVAILABLE AUGUST 23, 2019! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing today. This beautiful three bedroom Winter Park home is located just off Winter Park Rd. a short drive to downtown Baldwin Park with it\'s fine dining, shopping on Park Avenue and convenient to Winter Park schools. The home has an eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances, dining room, living room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace, big Florida room full of light, a nice master suite with hardwood floors, vaulted ceiling, dual sinks with granite top and walk-in closet, additional two bedrooms with hardwood floors, utility room, nice fenced yard and two car garage with lawn service included. At RPM Realty, we\'re here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs.