All apartments in Winter Park
Find more places like 2699 Wright Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Park, FL
/
2699 Wright Ave.
Last updated July 25 2019 at 4:35 PM

2699 Wright Ave.

2699 Wright Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2699 Wright Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
online portal
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f34424700b ---- AVAILABLE AUGUST 23, 2019! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing today. This beautiful three bedroom Winter Park home is located just off Winter Park Rd. a short drive to downtown Baldwin Park with it\'s fine dining, shopping on Park Avenue and convenient to Winter Park schools. The home has an eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances, dining room, living room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace, big Florida room full of light, a nice master suite with hardwood floors, vaulted ceiling, dual sinks with granite top and walk-in closet, additional two bedrooms with hardwood floors, utility room, nice fenced yard and two car garage with lawn service included. At RPM Realty, we\'re here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2699 Wright Ave. have any available units?
2699 Wright Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 2699 Wright Ave. have?
Some of 2699 Wright Ave.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2699 Wright Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2699 Wright Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2699 Wright Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2699 Wright Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 2699 Wright Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2699 Wright Ave. offers parking.
Does 2699 Wright Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2699 Wright Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2699 Wright Ave. have a pool?
No, 2699 Wright Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2699 Wright Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2699 Wright Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2699 Wright Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2699 Wright Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan Winter Park
1874 Harmon Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
The Lexington at Winter Park
1701 Lee Rd
Winter Park, FL 32789
Park East Park Knowles
311 N. Knowles Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Venue at Winter Park
5 Autumn Breeze Way
Winter Park, FL 32792
Cranes Landing
3440 N Goldenrod Rd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Elon at Winter Park
712 Nicolet Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Summerlin at Winter Park Apartments
3207 Rosebud Lane
Winter Park, FL 32792
Affinity at Winter Park
600 N Semoran Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792

Similar Pages

Winter Park 1 BedroomsWinter Park 2 Bedrooms
Winter Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinter Park Pet Friendly Places
Winter Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Rollins CollegeOrange Technical College-Winter Park Campus
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach