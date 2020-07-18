Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking

2630 Lafayette Avenue Available 09/15/20 ADORABLE HOME IN WINTER PARK (Orange) - THIS HOME IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN UNTIL MID SEPTEMBER. Location, Location, Location! You can not find a two bedroom apartment in Winter Park for close to this price! This adorable bungalow with nice yard is right off of Howell Branch. This home is surrounded by million dollar homes and zoned for sought after Winter Park Schools. This older quaint home has been renovated and has an updated open kitchen with bar area and all black appliances (refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher) and opens to a family room. There is also a separate additional large living room. All rooms have ceiling fans, and there is hardwood laminate flooring throughout for easy care. There are two bedrooms with nice size closets as well as a full bath. There is also an inside laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups and a covered back porch. The house has air conditioning window units and is on septic for limited occupancy. Close to dining and shopping and just down the street from the new Maitland Center!

TWO PEOPLE MAX. One small pet only.

YARD SERVICE AND PEST CONTROL INCLUDED.

TWO VEHICLES MAX



Financial Requirements:

There is a nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must be paid to process a lease application. Please find the lease application and fee information available on our website.

Applicants meeting the standard and customary qualifications for rental have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will have the following checks completed: full-time local employment (no co-signers), current and previous verifiable rental/mortgage payment history, standard retail credit report, eviction search, criminal record history, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales search. Please note that applicants with a bankruptcy discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).

This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher. #00101



