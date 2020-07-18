All apartments in Winter Park
Find more places like 2630 Lafayette Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Park, FL
/
2630 Lafayette Avenue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2630 Lafayette Avenue

2630 Lafayette Avenue · (407) 628-2500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Winter Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2630 Lafayette Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2630 Lafayette Avenue · Avail. Sep 15

$1,150

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
2630 Lafayette Avenue Available 09/15/20 ADORABLE HOME IN WINTER PARK (Orange) - THIS HOME IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN UNTIL MID SEPTEMBER. Location, Location, Location! You can not find a two bedroom apartment in Winter Park for close to this price! This adorable bungalow with nice yard is right off of Howell Branch. This home is surrounded by million dollar homes and zoned for sought after Winter Park Schools. This older quaint home has been renovated and has an updated open kitchen with bar area and all black appliances (refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher) and opens to a family room. There is also a separate additional large living room. All rooms have ceiling fans, and there is hardwood laminate flooring throughout for easy care. There are two bedrooms with nice size closets as well as a full bath. There is also an inside laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups and a covered back porch. The house has air conditioning window units and is on septic for limited occupancy. Close to dining and shopping and just down the street from the new Maitland Center!
TWO PEOPLE MAX. One small pet only.
YARD SERVICE AND PEST CONTROL INCLUDED.
TWO VEHICLES MAX

Always check our website - www.jandergroup.com - for up-to-date info and availability of this home or email us at Leasing@jandergroup.com.

****IMPORTANT**** APPOINTMENTS CANNOT BE SET WITHOUT SUBMITTING YOUR ACTUAL EMAIL ADDRESS WHEN INQUIRING ABOUT THIS HOME. Most sites do not send your actual email address with your online inquiry.

Financial Requirements:
There is a nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must be paid to process a lease application. Please find the lease application and fee information available on our website.
Applicants meeting the standard and customary qualifications for rental have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will have the following checks completed: full-time local employment (no co-signers), current and previous verifiable rental/mortgage payment history, standard retail credit report, eviction search, criminal record history, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales search. Please note that applicants with a bankruptcy discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).
This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher. #00101

(RLNE4048363)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2630 Lafayette Avenue have any available units?
2630 Lafayette Avenue has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 2630 Lafayette Avenue have?
Some of 2630 Lafayette Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2630 Lafayette Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2630 Lafayette Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2630 Lafayette Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2630 Lafayette Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2630 Lafayette Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2630 Lafayette Avenue offers parking.
Does 2630 Lafayette Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2630 Lafayette Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2630 Lafayette Avenue have a pool?
No, 2630 Lafayette Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2630 Lafayette Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2630 Lafayette Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2630 Lafayette Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2630 Lafayette Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2630 Lafayette Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Lofts of Winter Park Village
520 N Orlando Ave
Winter Park, FL 32789
Paseo at Winter Park Village
940 W Canton Ave
Winter Park, FL 32789
Poste Winter Park
800 Semoran Park Dr.
Winter Park, FL 32792
Venue at Winter Park
5 Autumn Breeze Way
Winter Park, FL 32792
Elon at Winter Park
712 Nicolet Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Summerlin at Winter Park Apartments
3207 Rosebud Lane
Winter Park, FL 32792
Stonecastle
2015 New Stonecastle Ter
Winter Park, FL 32792
Central Place at Winter Park
7000 University Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792

Similar Pages

Winter Park 1 BedroomsWinter Park 2 Bedrooms
Winter Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinter Park Pet Friendly Places
Winter Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Rollins CollegeOrange Technical College-Winter Park Campus
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity