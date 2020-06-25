All apartments in Winter Park
Last updated March 19 2020 at 8:04 PM

2527 MIDDLETON AVENUE

2527 Middleton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2527 Middleton Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32792

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Winter Park one story 3 bedroom home with two car attached garage and in ground pool. This home has large master bedroom with huge walk in closet, French doors which lead out to the pool deck . Kitchen comes with all appliances; frig, stove, microwave, disposal, dishwasher..... and breakfast bar which is open to the family and dining rooms Home has hasrdwood floors throughout, inside utility with washer/dryer, . In addition to the great interior spaces there is a large covered front porch, attached 2 car garage. Only blocks away from the Cady Way trail Great location, great schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2527 MIDDLETON AVENUE have any available units?
2527 MIDDLETON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 2527 MIDDLETON AVENUE have?
Some of 2527 MIDDLETON AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2527 MIDDLETON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2527 MIDDLETON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2527 MIDDLETON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2527 MIDDLETON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 2527 MIDDLETON AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2527 MIDDLETON AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2527 MIDDLETON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2527 MIDDLETON AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2527 MIDDLETON AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 2527 MIDDLETON AVENUE has a pool.
Does 2527 MIDDLETON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2527 MIDDLETON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2527 MIDDLETON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2527 MIDDLETON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
