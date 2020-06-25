2527 MIDDLETON AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Winter Park one story 3 bedroom home with two car attached garage and in ground pool. This home has large master bedroom with huge walk in closet, French doors which lead out to the pool deck . Kitchen comes with all appliances; frig, stove, microwave, disposal, dishwasher..... and breakfast bar which is open to the family and dining rooms Home has hasrdwood floors throughout, inside utility with washer/dryer, . In addition to the great interior spaces there is a large covered front porch, attached 2 car garage. Only blocks away from the Cady Way trail Great location, great schools