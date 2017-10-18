All apartments in Winter Park
2518 Sweetwater Trail

Location

2518 Sweetwater Trail, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
Wow! Where to start when describing this home. Lets start with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths full of upgraded fixtures and finishes. The kitchen is fully customized with stainless appliances, white cabinets, island with bar seating, and granite! This is a single story ranch style home with a 2 car garage, a pool and a decorative fireplace located in the very desirable area of Winter Park. Don't wait, this home will go quick!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2518 Sweetwater Trail have any available units?
2518 Sweetwater Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 2518 Sweetwater Trail have?
Some of 2518 Sweetwater Trail's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2518 Sweetwater Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2518 Sweetwater Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2518 Sweetwater Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 2518 Sweetwater Trail is pet friendly.
Does 2518 Sweetwater Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2518 Sweetwater Trail offers parking.
Does 2518 Sweetwater Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2518 Sweetwater Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2518 Sweetwater Trail have a pool?
Yes, 2518 Sweetwater Trail has a pool.
Does 2518 Sweetwater Trail have accessible units?
No, 2518 Sweetwater Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2518 Sweetwater Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 2518 Sweetwater Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

