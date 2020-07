Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center cc payments clubhouse coffee bar conference room courtyard dog grooming area dog park e-payments fire pit game room guest parking internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby media room new construction online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community trash valet

We're OPEN & can't wait to see you by appointment! For a limited time, receive six weeks free plus a $99 Look & Lease Special! *See agent for details. Modern living is coming to Winter Park. Offering one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes, Vintage Winter Park has all that you need and more! Conveniently located on Goldenrod Road, between University Boulevard and Aloma Avenue, this brand new apartment community offers easy access to 417, 436 and Colonial Drive and is within minutes to Downtown Orlando.