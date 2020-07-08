All apartments in Winter Park
2344 Woodcrest Dr.

2344 Woodcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2344 Woodcrest Drive, Winter Park, FL 32792

Amenities

patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
garage
pool
online portal
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
online portal
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5e26a4c051 ---- AVAILABLE JULY 26, 2019! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in the heart of Kenilworth Shores in desirable Winter Park. This home offers a spacious floor-plan with an office/den space along with a large living/dining area. The kitchen offers plenty of counter and storage space, as well as access to the large fenced-in backyard and pool with a beautiful paver deck. The home also has a 2-car garage and is convenient to grade A schools, recreational parks, restaurants, & the lovely downtown Winter Park. Pool service included. At RPM Realty, we\'re here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2344 Woodcrest Dr. have any available units?
2344 Woodcrest Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 2344 Woodcrest Dr. have?
Some of 2344 Woodcrest Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2344 Woodcrest Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2344 Woodcrest Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2344 Woodcrest Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 2344 Woodcrest Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 2344 Woodcrest Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2344 Woodcrest Dr. offers parking.
Does 2344 Woodcrest Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2344 Woodcrest Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2344 Woodcrest Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 2344 Woodcrest Dr. has a pool.
Does 2344 Woodcrest Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2344 Woodcrest Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2344 Woodcrest Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2344 Woodcrest Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

