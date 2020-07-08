2344 Woodcrest Dr.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5e26a4c051 ---- AVAILABLE JULY 26, 2019! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in the heart of Kenilworth Shores in desirable Winter Park. This home offers a spacious floor-plan with an office/den space along with a large living/dining area. The kitchen offers plenty of counter and storage space, as well as access to the large fenced-in backyard and pool with a beautiful paver deck. The home also has a 2-car garage and is convenient to grade A schools, recreational parks, restaurants, & the lovely downtown Winter Park. Pool service included. At RPM Realty, we\'re here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs.