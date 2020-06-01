Amenities

212 Cortland Avenue Available 09/01/19 Winter Park Gem - Custom Built 4/4.5 - Come see this gorgeous Tuscaninspired home located on a picturesque brick road with mature landscaping! Custombuilt home with 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, with a firstfloor master suite, bonus rooms such as butler's pantry, library/studio/office, wine cellar, and safe room. You cannot miss the stunning pool with fabulous architectural detail surrounding. The kitchen is a chef's dream: a spacious layout featuring neverending cabinet and counter space (granite countertops!), and a large refrigerator and range. No Carpet! Solid wood flooring throughout, courtyard pool and summer kitchen. You don't want to miss this one! First/ Last Month Rent + Sec Deposit. Pool service and lawn maintenance provided.



