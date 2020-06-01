All apartments in Winter Park
Find more places like 212 Cortland Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Park, FL
/
212 Cortland Avenue
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

212 Cortland Avenue

212 Cortland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

212 Cortland Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
212 Cortland Avenue Available 09/01/19 Winter Park Gem - Custom Built 4/4.5 - Come see this gorgeous Tuscaninspired home located on a picturesque brick road with mature landscaping! Custombuilt home with 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, with a firstfloor master suite, bonus rooms such as butler's pantry, library/studio/office, wine cellar, and safe room. You cannot miss the stunning pool with fabulous architectural detail surrounding. The kitchen is a chef's dream: a spacious layout featuring neverending cabinet and counter space (granite countertops!), and a large refrigerator and range. No Carpet! Solid wood flooring throughout, courtyard pool and summer kitchen. You don't want to miss this one! First/ Last Month Rent + Sec Deposit. Pool service and lawn maintenance provided.

(RLNE2522549)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 Cortland Avenue have any available units?
212 Cortland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 Cortland Avenue have?
Some of 212 Cortland Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 Cortland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
212 Cortland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Cortland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 212 Cortland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 212 Cortland Avenue offer parking?
No, 212 Cortland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 212 Cortland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 Cortland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Cortland Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 212 Cortland Avenue has a pool.
Does 212 Cortland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 212 Cortland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 212 Cortland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 Cortland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lexington at Winter Park
1701 Lee Rd
Winter Park, FL 32789
Bainbridge Winter Park
1400 Morgan Stanley Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Venue at Winter Park
5 Autumn Breeze Way
Winter Park, FL 32792
Summerlin at Winter Park Apartments
3207 Rosebud Lane
Winter Park, FL 32792
Affinity at Winter Park
600 N Semoran Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Vintage Winter Park
7490 Dwell Well Way
Winter Park, FL 32792
Stonecastle
2015 New Stonecastle Ter
Winter Park, FL 32792
Central Place at Winter Park
7000 University Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792

Similar Pages

Winter Park 1 BedroomsWinter Park 2 Bedrooms
Winter Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinter Park Pet Friendly Places
Winter Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Rollins CollegeOrange Technical College-Winter Park Campus
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach