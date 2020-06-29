2061 TEMPLE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking pool garage hot tub

This is a mid-century modern two-bedroom and two-bathroom home.



The original carport was enclosed to make an oversized garage, and a separate free-standing two-car garage was built. The large living room features a wood-burning fireplace and a wall of tall windows looking out to the covered lanai. The room adjoining the living room could be used as an office or den. The kitchen is open to the dining room. The master bedroom has its own full bathroom. A second bedroom and another full bathroom complete the home.



The backyard features a fully screened in swimming pool with hot tub and a large covered lanai.



In Winter Park’s Vias neighborhood, this home is located in an area amidst significantly more expensive homes. It also benefits from the desirable Dommerich Elementary, Maitland Middle School and Winter Park High School district.