All apartments in Winter Park
Find more places like 2061 TEMPLE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Park, FL
/
2061 TEMPLE DRIVE
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

2061 TEMPLE DRIVE

2061 Temple Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2061 Temple Drive, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This is a mid-century modern two-bedroom and two-bathroom home.

The original carport was enclosed to make an oversized garage, and a separate free-standing two-car garage was built. The large living room features a wood-burning fireplace and a wall of tall windows looking out to the covered lanai. The room adjoining the living room could be used as an office or den. The kitchen is open to the dining room. The master bedroom has its own full bathroom. A second bedroom and another full bathroom complete the home.

The backyard features a fully screened in swimming pool with hot tub and a large covered lanai.

In Winter Park’s Vias neighborhood, this home is located in an area amidst significantly more expensive homes. It also benefits from the desirable Dommerich Elementary, Maitland Middle School and Winter Park High School district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2061 TEMPLE DRIVE have any available units?
2061 TEMPLE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 2061 TEMPLE DRIVE have?
Some of 2061 TEMPLE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2061 TEMPLE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2061 TEMPLE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2061 TEMPLE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2061 TEMPLE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 2061 TEMPLE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2061 TEMPLE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2061 TEMPLE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2061 TEMPLE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2061 TEMPLE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2061 TEMPLE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2061 TEMPLE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2061 TEMPLE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2061 TEMPLE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2061 TEMPLE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts of Winter Park Village
520 N Orlando Ave
Winter Park, FL 32789
The Lexington at Winter Park
1701 Lee Rd
Winter Park, FL 32789
Bainbridge Winter Park
1400 Morgan Stanley Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Liv at Winter Park
4755 N Goldenrod Rd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Venue at Winter Park
5 Autumn Breeze Way
Winter Park, FL 32792
Juno Winter Park
1305 Morgan Stanley Ave
Winter Park, FL 32789
Vintage Winter Park
7490 Dwell Well Way
Winter Park, FL 32792
Central Place at Winter Park
7000 University Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792

Similar Pages

Winter Park 1 BedroomsWinter Park 2 Bedrooms
Winter Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinter Park Pet Friendly Places
Winter Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Rollins CollegeOrange Technical College-Winter Park Campus
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach