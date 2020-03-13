All apartments in Winter Park
2010 WHITEHALL DRIVE
Last updated July 26 2019 at 1:36 AM

2010 WHITEHALL DRIVE

2010 Whitehall Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2010 Whitehall Drive, Winter Park, FL 32792

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 2 bedroom home in a wonderful Winter Park location. Spacious and bright this home is great for any family. Separate living and dining area. Large bedrooms with good sized closets. Recently updated kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space. Beautiful real hardwood floors. Spacious backyard, perfect for entertaining! Close to downtown winter park, Rollins College, and Baldwin Park. Lots of local shopping and dining.
To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management???

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

