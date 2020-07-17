All apartments in Winter Park
199 Sandlewood Tr

199 Sandlewood Trail · No Longer Available
Location

199 Sandlewood Trail, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 stories Town Home ready now - Imagine coming home to this Beautiful 3 stories town home 3 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths great modern tones with tiles floors and hardwoods all trough out ; talk about space this town home has it all one bathroom in each bedroom , fire place in living room , dinning room combination , breakfast area in the kitchen near shopping and dinning with great schools... and community pool ..Also thus property offers a nice park behind it to walk your puppy..

(RLNE4779346)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 199 Sandlewood Tr have any available units?
199 Sandlewood Tr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
Is 199 Sandlewood Tr currently offering any rent specials?
199 Sandlewood Tr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 199 Sandlewood Tr pet-friendly?
Yes, 199 Sandlewood Tr is pet friendly.
Does 199 Sandlewood Tr offer parking?
No, 199 Sandlewood Tr does not offer parking.
Does 199 Sandlewood Tr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 199 Sandlewood Tr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 199 Sandlewood Tr have a pool?
Yes, 199 Sandlewood Tr has a pool.
Does 199 Sandlewood Tr have accessible units?
No, 199 Sandlewood Tr does not have accessible units.
Does 199 Sandlewood Tr have units with dishwashers?
No, 199 Sandlewood Tr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 199 Sandlewood Tr have units with air conditioning?
No, 199 Sandlewood Tr does not have units with air conditioning.
