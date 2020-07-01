All apartments in Winter Park
1955 BERING AVENUE
1955 BERING AVENUE

1955 Bering Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1955 Bering Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LOCATION. LOCATION. LOCATION. This gorgeous home is a must-see. It is located approximately one mile from Winter Park Village and approximately two miles from Park Avenue – both feature fantastic dining and shopping. This beautifully renovated home features new luxury vinyl CORE-TEC flooring, elegant grey tile in the kitchen and bathrooms, white quartz countertops, solid wood cabinets in the kitchen and dry bar, ceiling fans throughout, and the interior of the home has been tastefully repainted. The full bath has been entirely remodeled with new tub/shower, toilet, and vanity. The large back yard is entirely surrounded by six to eight-foot wood fencing and features mature landscaping, palm trees, a covered bench swing, and bright, full lighting. A dog door provides easy access for your pet to the back yard. The home is conveniently nestled between I-4 and 17-92, providing easy access to downtown Orlando. *Please note, the mirror in the full bath was not received in time for the photos but has since been installed. *Home measurements are approximate, tenant must verify. *This property may be under Audio/Visual Surveillance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1955 BERING AVENUE have any available units?
1955 BERING AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1955 BERING AVENUE have?
Some of 1955 BERING AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1955 BERING AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1955 BERING AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1955 BERING AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1955 BERING AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 1955 BERING AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1955 BERING AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1955 BERING AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1955 BERING AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1955 BERING AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1955 BERING AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1955 BERING AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1955 BERING AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1955 BERING AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1955 BERING AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

