1955 BERING AVENUE

LOCATION. LOCATION. LOCATION. This gorgeous home is a must-see. It is located approximately one mile from Winter Park Village and approximately two miles from Park Avenue – both feature fantastic dining and shopping. This beautifully renovated home features new luxury vinyl CORE-TEC flooring, elegant grey tile in the kitchen and bathrooms, white quartz countertops, solid wood cabinets in the kitchen and dry bar, ceiling fans throughout, and the interior of the home has been tastefully repainted. The full bath has been entirely remodeled with new tub/shower, toilet, and vanity. The large back yard is entirely surrounded by six to eight-foot wood fencing and features mature landscaping, palm trees, a covered bench swing, and bright, full lighting. A dog door provides easy access for your pet to the back yard. The home is conveniently nestled between I-4 and 17-92, providing easy access to downtown Orlando. *Please note, the mirror in the full bath was not received in time for the photos but has since been installed. *Home measurements are approximate, tenant must verify. *This property may be under Audio/Visual Surveillance.