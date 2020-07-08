All apartments in Winter Park
Find more places like 1901 Glencoe Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Park, FL
/
1901 Glencoe Rd.
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:10 PM

1901 Glencoe Rd.

1901 Glencoe Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1901 Glencoe Road, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1901 Glencoe Rd. Available 06/05/20 Special 3/2 Home on Glencoe Rd. in Winter Park - Spectacular single family home in Winter Park, FL. Home has been tastefully updated throughout. Property highlights include: a gas stove; granite countertops; wood floors; plantation shutters; a fireplace and updated bathrooms. Corner lot with a large front yard. Conveniently located close to Lake Sue, Park Ave, Mead Gardens, local schools and the Orlando Science Center. Washer/dryer included. No roommate situations.

Rental Criteria:
- Household income 3x rent amount
- No previous evictions for all applicants per family
- No past due amounts from utility companies or previous rental properties for all applicants per family
- Credit score of at least 600 for one applicant or cosigner per family
- No aggressive dog breeds

Call (407) 720-9621 to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE3903542)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1901 Glencoe Rd. have any available units?
1901 Glencoe Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1901 Glencoe Rd. have?
Some of 1901 Glencoe Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1901 Glencoe Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
1901 Glencoe Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 Glencoe Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1901 Glencoe Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 1901 Glencoe Rd. offer parking?
No, 1901 Glencoe Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 1901 Glencoe Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1901 Glencoe Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 Glencoe Rd. have a pool?
No, 1901 Glencoe Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 1901 Glencoe Rd. have accessible units?
No, 1901 Glencoe Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 Glencoe Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1901 Glencoe Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts of Winter Park Village
520 N Orlando Ave
Winter Park, FL 32789
Paseo at Winter Park Village
940 W Canton Ave
Winter Park, FL 32789
The Lexington at Winter Park
1701 Lee Rd
Winter Park, FL 32789
Venue at Winter Park
5 Autumn Breeze Way
Winter Park, FL 32792
Cranes Landing
3440 N Goldenrod Rd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Elon at Winter Park
712 Nicolet Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Summerlin at Winter Park Apartments
3207 Rosebud Lane
Winter Park, FL 32792
Affinity at Winter Park
600 N Semoran Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792

Similar Pages

Winter Park 1 BedroomsWinter Park 2 Bedrooms
Winter Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinter Park Pet Friendly Places
Winter Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Rollins CollegeOrange Technical College-Winter Park Campus
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach