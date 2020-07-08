Amenities
1901 Glencoe Rd. Available 06/05/20 Special 3/2 Home on Glencoe Rd. in Winter Park - Spectacular single family home in Winter Park, FL. Home has been tastefully updated throughout. Property highlights include: a gas stove; granite countertops; wood floors; plantation shutters; a fireplace and updated bathrooms. Corner lot with a large front yard. Conveniently located close to Lake Sue, Park Ave, Mead Gardens, local schools and the Orlando Science Center. Washer/dryer included. No roommate situations.
Rental Criteria:
- Household income 3x rent amount
- No previous evictions for all applicants per family
- No past due amounts from utility companies or previous rental properties for all applicants per family
- Credit score of at least 600 for one applicant or cosigner per family
- No aggressive dog breeds
Call (407) 720-9621 to schedule a viewing.
