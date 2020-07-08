Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1901 Glencoe Rd. Available 06/05/20 Special 3/2 Home on Glencoe Rd. in Winter Park - Spectacular single family home in Winter Park, FL. Home has been tastefully updated throughout. Property highlights include: a gas stove; granite countertops; wood floors; plantation shutters; a fireplace and updated bathrooms. Corner lot with a large front yard. Conveniently located close to Lake Sue, Park Ave, Mead Gardens, local schools and the Orlando Science Center. Washer/dryer included. No roommate situations.



Rental Criteria:

- Household income 3x rent amount

- No previous evictions for all applicants per family

- No past due amounts from utility companies or previous rental properties for all applicants per family

- Credit score of at least 600 for one applicant or cosigner per family

- No aggressive dog breeds



Call (407) 720-9621 to schedule a viewing.



