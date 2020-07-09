All apartments in Winter Park
Last updated September 13 2019 at 3:43 AM

1890 JESSICA COURT

1890 Jessica Court · No Longer Available
Location

1890 Jessica Court, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
This is the first time this beautifully maintained home is available for lease. Located in an excellent school district this house is sure to please with its many upgrades.
Features include a private courtyard, split bedroom plan, custom wood shutters, custom cabinetry in great room, ceiling fans, hardwood floors and more. Refrigerator and dishwasher are new and under warranty. Range is natural gas. Lush landscaping is in the courtyard and backyard which the owner will maintain and the irrigation system is on a well. Renter’s insurance is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1890 JESSICA COURT have any available units?
1890 JESSICA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1890 JESSICA COURT have?
Some of 1890 JESSICA COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1890 JESSICA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1890 JESSICA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1890 JESSICA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1890 JESSICA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 1890 JESSICA COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1890 JESSICA COURT offers parking.
Does 1890 JESSICA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1890 JESSICA COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1890 JESSICA COURT have a pool?
No, 1890 JESSICA COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1890 JESSICA COURT have accessible units?
No, 1890 JESSICA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1890 JESSICA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1890 JESSICA COURT has units with dishwashers.
