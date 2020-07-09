1890 JESSICA COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

This is the first time this beautifully maintained home is available for lease. Located in an excellent school district this house is sure to please with its many upgrades.

Features include a private courtyard, split bedroom plan, custom wood shutters, custom cabinetry in great room, ceiling fans, hardwood floors and more. Refrigerator and dishwasher are new and under warranty. Range is natural gas. Lush landscaping is in the courtyard and backyard which the owner will maintain and the irrigation system is on a well. Renter’s insurance is required.