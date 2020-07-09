All apartments in Winter Park
Winter Park, FL
1840 W FAWSETT ROAD
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:23 AM

1840 W FAWSETT ROAD

1840 Fawsett Road · (407) 645-4321
Location

1840 Fawsett Road, Winter Park, FL 32789

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 4129 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
WINTER PARK LAKEFRONT – Spectacular Lake Sue Waterfront home minutes from Park Avenue! 5 Bedrooms + Guest Apartment, pool/spa, outdoor kitchen, boathouse & full house generator – this home has it all! Luxurious interior layout features formal living and dining, hardwood floors, high ceilings, crown moldings and an open family room off the kitchen. Gourmet kitchen offers high-end appliances including a Subzero refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher, Viking range & grill, custom cabinetry, and granite counters. Downstairs guest bedroom with full bath is ultra-convenient for visiting friends and family. Upstairs is an overly spacious master suite with a Juliet balcony that overlooks beautiful Lake Sue. Master bath comes with his and her walk-in closets, a double sink vanity, jetted tub, and large walk-in shower. Above the garage you’ll find a bonus room with a full bath, perfect for use as a home office or guest apartment. Enjoy relaxing in the privacy of your own backyard; covered lanai with summer kitchen, travertine laid pool deck, heated salt water pool, and sun deck all contribute to living the ideal Florida lifestyle. Numerous upgrades and amenities are included with this home: Natural gas, slate tile roof, updated windows and plumbing, plantation shutters throughout the home, and more! Located just a short walk to Park Avenue, this gorgeous home sits in one of Winter Park’s most desirable neighborhoods, surrounded by picturesque, tree-lined brick streets and stunning estate homes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1840 W FAWSETT ROAD have any available units?
1840 W FAWSETT ROAD has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1840 W FAWSETT ROAD have?
Some of 1840 W FAWSETT ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1840 W FAWSETT ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1840 W FAWSETT ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1840 W FAWSETT ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1840 W FAWSETT ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 1840 W FAWSETT ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1840 W FAWSETT ROAD offers parking.
Does 1840 W FAWSETT ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1840 W FAWSETT ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1840 W FAWSETT ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 1840 W FAWSETT ROAD has a pool.
Does 1840 W FAWSETT ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1840 W FAWSETT ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1840 W FAWSETT ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1840 W FAWSETT ROAD has units with dishwashers.
