Last updated July 30 2019 at 11:11 PM

1825 WHITEHALL DRIVE

1825 Whitehall Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1825 Whitehall Drive, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Winter Park, 3/2 pool home! Fantastic location right off S Lakemont Ave. and moments away from Park Ave. Centrally located with an easy commute to work or play. Established, tree lined street in a quiet neighborhood. Three bedrooms plus office. This charming home also features a large 25 X 11 Family room with a bonus room. Indoor oversized laundry room. Updated bathrooms and kitchen. Formal Living room and Dining Room with custom built ins. Lovely pool area features brick pavers and wooden deck area. Backyard also provides beautiful landscaping and a utility/craft room. Spacious 2 car garage completes this lovely home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1825 WHITEHALL DRIVE have any available units?
1825 WHITEHALL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1825 WHITEHALL DRIVE have?
Some of 1825 WHITEHALL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1825 WHITEHALL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1825 WHITEHALL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1825 WHITEHALL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1825 WHITEHALL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 1825 WHITEHALL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1825 WHITEHALL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1825 WHITEHALL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1825 WHITEHALL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1825 WHITEHALL DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1825 WHITEHALL DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1825 WHITEHALL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1825 WHITEHALL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1825 WHITEHALL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1825 WHITEHALL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
