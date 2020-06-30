1799 GREENWICH AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill hot tub

Beautifully renovated one-story Winter Park home on a quiet tree-lined street in the heart of 32789. Walking distance to the new state-of-the-art Crosby Wellness Center. 3 bed, 2 bath with just around 2,000 sq ft has loads to offer. Charming traditional facade with antique

Chicago brick walkway to the covered entry will impress guests. Vaulted ceilings, open floor plan and bright with newly refinished

hardwood flooring in the living/dining room, kitchen & master bedroom. The updated kitchen has granite counter tops, loads of upgraded

wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances including Bosch dishwasher and LG convection range. A generous space for casual dining is

just off the kitchen & opens to the light and bright family room with tile flooring and large windows w/ plantation shutters facing the

large private backyard. The Chicago brick patio is perfect for lighting up the grill next to the raised vegetable and herb garden box. The

master bedroom has double doors opening to the spa-like bath w/ two sinks, jetted tub/shower combo and large walk-in closet. The two

guest/family bedrooms are just down the hall with access to a full bath. Double pane windows throughout the house add to the energy

efficiency of the home. Close to Publix & the new Sprouts Market, hospital and minutes from Park Avenue shopping and dining. Zoned for

sought after schools: Brookshire Elem, Glenridge Middle & Winter Park High.