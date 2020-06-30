All apartments in Winter Park
1799 GREENWICH AVENUE

1799 Greenwich Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1799 Greenwich Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
Beautifully renovated one-story Winter Park home on a quiet tree-lined street in the heart of 32789. Walking distance to the new state-of-the-art Crosby Wellness Center. 3 bed, 2 bath with just around 2,000 sq ft has loads to offer. Charming traditional facade with antique
Chicago brick walkway to the covered entry will impress guests. Vaulted ceilings, open floor plan and bright with newly refinished
hardwood flooring in the living/dining room, kitchen & master bedroom. The updated kitchen has granite counter tops, loads of upgraded
wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances including Bosch dishwasher and LG convection range. A generous space for casual dining is
just off the kitchen & opens to the light and bright family room with tile flooring and large windows w/ plantation shutters facing the
large private backyard. The Chicago brick patio is perfect for lighting up the grill next to the raised vegetable and herb garden box. The
master bedroom has double doors opening to the spa-like bath w/ two sinks, jetted tub/shower combo and large walk-in closet. The two
guest/family bedrooms are just down the hall with access to a full bath. Double pane windows throughout the house add to the energy
efficiency of the home. Close to Publix & the new Sprouts Market, hospital and minutes from Park Avenue shopping and dining. Zoned for
sought after schools: Brookshire Elem, Glenridge Middle & Winter Park High.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1799 GREENWICH AVENUE have any available units?
1799 GREENWICH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1799 GREENWICH AVENUE have?
Some of 1799 GREENWICH AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1799 GREENWICH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1799 GREENWICH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1799 GREENWICH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1799 GREENWICH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 1799 GREENWICH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1799 GREENWICH AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1799 GREENWICH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1799 GREENWICH AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1799 GREENWICH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1799 GREENWICH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1799 GREENWICH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1799 GREENWICH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1799 GREENWICH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1799 GREENWICH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

