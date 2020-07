Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Available NOW, Unfurnished- live the Winter Park lifestyle on a Brick-Paved street near Park Ave! This charming single family home has an INCREDIBLE backyard and has recently been remodeled with new appliances, bathroom fixtures, paint job, and more! Featuring 3 LARGE bedrooms with 2 full baths and a functional floor-plan, located in the heart of Winter Park. Call today for your private showing!