Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1702 Arbor Park Drive Available 11/22/19 3/1.5 home in Winter Park - This cozy home in Winter Park is just minutes from Park Ave, Rollins College and Winter Park Hospital. It offers, a wood burning fireplace, screened porch and a private fenced yard. Central heat and AC as well as an additional wall unit AC in the family room that is an addition to the house. Rent includes lawn care. Pets allowed with approval and fee.



Call Angela at 407-701-7183 for a showing.



(RLNE3991226)