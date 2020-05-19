All apartments in Winter Park
Find more places like 1695 Lee Rd D-212.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Park, FL
/
1695 Lee Rd D-212
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:24 AM

1695 Lee Rd D-212

1695 Florida Highway 423 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1695 Florida Highway 423, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
playground
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
2/1 condo in Winter Park - Property Id: 125888

VERY Easy access to I 4, beaches. Near Winter Park Village. Whole foods market. Many restaurants, all kinds of shops,gas stations, doctors offices that you can walk to if needed. Short drive to Park ave, Farmer's Market where many upscale restaurants, boutiques. Community pool. Play ground. Black appliances. Unit comes with washer and dryer. Contact agent, Didem Isik-Widener at 407-468-7672 Winter Park Land Company.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125888
Property Id 125888

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4924433)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1695 Lee Rd D-212 have any available units?
1695 Lee Rd D-212 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1695 Lee Rd D-212 have?
Some of 1695 Lee Rd D-212's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1695 Lee Rd D-212 currently offering any rent specials?
1695 Lee Rd D-212 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1695 Lee Rd D-212 pet-friendly?
No, 1695 Lee Rd D-212 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 1695 Lee Rd D-212 offer parking?
No, 1695 Lee Rd D-212 does not offer parking.
Does 1695 Lee Rd D-212 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1695 Lee Rd D-212 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1695 Lee Rd D-212 have a pool?
Yes, 1695 Lee Rd D-212 has a pool.
Does 1695 Lee Rd D-212 have accessible units?
No, 1695 Lee Rd D-212 does not have accessible units.
Does 1695 Lee Rd D-212 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1695 Lee Rd D-212 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts of Winter Park Village
520 N Orlando Ave
Winter Park, FL 32789
Bainbridge Winter Park
1400 Morgan Stanley Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Poste Winter Park
800 Semoran Park Dr.
Winter Park, FL 32792
Liv at Winter Park
4755 N Goldenrod Rd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Cranes Landing
3440 N Goldenrod Rd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Elon at Winter Park
712 Nicolet Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Vintage Winter Park
7490 Dwell Well Way
Winter Park, FL 32792
Stonecastle
2015 New Stonecastle Ter
Winter Park, FL 32792

Similar Pages

Winter Park 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWinter Park 2 Bedroom Apartments
Winter Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinter Park Pet Friendly Apartments
Winter Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Rollins CollegeOrange Technical College-Winter Park Campus
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach