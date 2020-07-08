All apartments in Winter Park
1575 N ORANGE AVENUE
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:34 AM

1575 N ORANGE AVENUE

1575 Orange Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1575 Orange Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautifully remodeled Mediterranean home in Orwin Manor. This 3 Bed, 3 Bath home was meticulously renovated with new flooring, cabinets, countertops, custom closets, and paint so that none of the original charm was lost. Plus the electrical, plumbing, and HVAC systems have been updated to make this home worry free! New stainless steel appliances and a washer and dryer combo are included with this great home. All living and bedroom spaces feature wood floors for added elegance and comfort. The exterior is just as impressive as the interior with a paver driveway, mature landscaping, and a completely private backyard. Trendy shopping, dining and entertainment options abound from nearby Ivanhoe Village, the Mills 50 District and Loch Haven Park. Access to I-4, downtown, Winter Park, and College Park is a breeze from Orange Avenue. This home truly offers everything for a great lifestyle!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1575 N ORANGE AVENUE have any available units?
1575 N ORANGE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1575 N ORANGE AVENUE have?
Some of 1575 N ORANGE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1575 N ORANGE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1575 N ORANGE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1575 N ORANGE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1575 N ORANGE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 1575 N ORANGE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1575 N ORANGE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1575 N ORANGE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1575 N ORANGE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1575 N ORANGE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1575 N ORANGE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1575 N ORANGE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1575 N ORANGE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1575 N ORANGE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1575 N ORANGE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
