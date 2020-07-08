1575 N ORANGE AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautifully remodeled Mediterranean home in Orwin Manor. This 3 Bed, 3 Bath home was meticulously renovated with new flooring, cabinets, countertops, custom closets, and paint so that none of the original charm was lost. Plus the electrical, plumbing, and HVAC systems have been updated to make this home worry free! New stainless steel appliances and a washer and dryer combo are included with this great home. All living and bedroom spaces feature wood floors for added elegance and comfort. The exterior is just as impressive as the interior with a paver driveway, mature landscaping, and a completely private backyard. Trendy shopping, dining and entertainment options abound from nearby Ivanhoe Village, the Mills 50 District and Loch Haven Park. Access to I-4, downtown, Winter Park, and College Park is a breeze from Orange Avenue. This home truly offers everything for a great lifestyle!