148 SANDLEWOOD TRAIL

Spacious and newly renovated 2 bedroom/2.5 bathroom Winter Park townhome. Enjoy the quiet and family-friendly neighborhood of Sandlewood Creek in one of the best school districts Central Florida has to offer. Tons of natural light, brand new paint and flooring throughout with new kitchen appliances and private laundry room. Upstairs features two huge bedrooms with en suite private bathrooms. Reserved unit parking and pool access. Minutes to downtown Orlando, Winter Park, and Maitland. Lives like a spacious 2-story house with all the conveniences of a condo! Come see for yourself -- showings this week. ***Piano pictured not included in rental unless you happen to play -- or have a child learning how to play-- in which case we'd be honored to share the piano with you!