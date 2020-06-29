All apartments in Winter Park
148 SANDLEWOOD TRAIL
Last updated April 21 2020 at 1:29 AM

148 SANDLEWOOD TRAIL

148 Sandlewood Trail · No Longer Available
Location

148 Sandlewood Trail, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Spacious and newly renovated 2 bedroom/2.5 bathroom Winter Park townhome. Enjoy the quiet and family-friendly neighborhood of Sandlewood Creek in one of the best school districts Central Florida has to offer. Tons of natural light, brand new paint and flooring throughout with new kitchen appliances and private laundry room. Upstairs features two huge bedrooms with en suite private bathrooms. Reserved unit parking and pool access. Minutes to downtown Orlando, Winter Park, and Maitland. Lives like a spacious 2-story house with all the conveniences of a condo! Come see for yourself -- showings this week. ***Piano pictured not included in rental unless you happen to play -- or have a child learning how to play-- in which case we'd be honored to share the piano with you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 148 SANDLEWOOD TRAIL have any available units?
148 SANDLEWOOD TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 148 SANDLEWOOD TRAIL have?
Some of 148 SANDLEWOOD TRAIL's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 148 SANDLEWOOD TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
148 SANDLEWOOD TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 SANDLEWOOD TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 148 SANDLEWOOD TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 148 SANDLEWOOD TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 148 SANDLEWOOD TRAIL offers parking.
Does 148 SANDLEWOOD TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 148 SANDLEWOOD TRAIL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 SANDLEWOOD TRAIL have a pool?
Yes, 148 SANDLEWOOD TRAIL has a pool.
Does 148 SANDLEWOOD TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 148 SANDLEWOOD TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 148 SANDLEWOOD TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 148 SANDLEWOOD TRAIL has units with dishwashers.

