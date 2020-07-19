1421 Sunset Drive

Amenities

Do you need a fabulous location with great WP or private schools and walking to the YMCA + Phelps Park, this special two story modern SFH is completely updated. If you are looking for a low maintenance home that is great for entertaining and in a wonderful neighborhood - then book a showing now! At around 1650 sq/ft, this is a 3 bed and 3.5 bath, with the benefit of an en-suite master up, which enjoys a view of the lake and a en-suite master down, plus a third bedroom and family bath up and a downstairs powder room. The downstairs has an open plan concept with vaulted ceilings, a log burning fireplace, with flexible living and dining spaces leading out via two patio sliding doors to a private backyard entertaining space, with a fully enclosed yard. The downstairs master has a walk in closet, and an ensuite with a zero entry shower, free standing bathtub and is fully tiled. The kitchen is fabulous with granite counters and matching granite backsplash, pendant lighting and a bar for stools so your guests can hang out whilst you are preparing dinner, matching stainless appliances, an under counter beverage fridge and a pass through to the dining/bonus room. Large laundry room + a single garage. Safe Touch alarm system, composite decking in the back and front of the property, new "irrigation free" front yard allowing for parking for 4/5 cars. If you are looking for move in ready and a home that is easy to manage, in a fabulous location - then look no further! Call Angela now at (407)701-7183 to book a showing. Rental applications available at AngelaRentsOrlando.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,400, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $3,400, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

