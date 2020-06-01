All apartments in Winter Park
1404 Clay Street

1404 Clay Street · No Longer Available
Location

1404 Clay Street, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This one bedroom apartment is in Orwin Manor and is very convenient to FL Hospital, I-4 and downtown. Electric and water are included in the rent. Small pets OK with approval and $300 non refundable pet fee. No laundry available. This apartment has it's own section of private fenced yard. The main house is rented separately.
No roommates. Driveway parking available. Please contact Angela at 407-701-7183 for a showing.

Rental Terms: Rent: $900, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $900, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 Clay Street have any available units?
1404 Clay Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
Is 1404 Clay Street currently offering any rent specials?
1404 Clay Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 Clay Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1404 Clay Street is pet friendly.
Does 1404 Clay Street offer parking?
Yes, 1404 Clay Street offers parking.
Does 1404 Clay Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1404 Clay Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 Clay Street have a pool?
No, 1404 Clay Street does not have a pool.
Does 1404 Clay Street have accessible units?
No, 1404 Clay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 Clay Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1404 Clay Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1404 Clay Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1404 Clay Street does not have units with air conditioning.

