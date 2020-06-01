1404 Clay Street

Amenities

pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This one bedroom apartment is in Orwin Manor and is very convenient to FL Hospital, I-4 and downtown. Electric and water are included in the rent. Small pets OK with approval and $300 non refundable pet fee. No laundry available. This apartment has it's own section of private fenced yard. The main house is rented separately.

No roommates. Driveway parking available. Please contact Angela at 407-701-7183 for a showing.



Rental Terms: Rent: $900, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $900, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.