1347 Indiana Avenue

on-site laundry granite counters parking

This 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom is located in the heart of Winter Park. Kitchen has granite counter tops with a 9 foot breakfast bar. Tile throughout the home. Master bedroom has a walking in closet. Laundry room with full size washer/dyer. Private off street paver parking pad with 2 assigned spaces. The unit is behind unit 1345. (unit can not be seen from the road). Easy access to I-4, shopping, medical and many restaurants in the area. Ride your bike to Publix shopping center. No pets and no smoking. This beautiful duplex will go fast. Call our showing hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

