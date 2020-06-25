All apartments in Winter Park
Last updated July 2 2020 at 11:50 AM

1347 Indiana Avenue

1347 Indiana Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1347 Indiana Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom is located in the heart of Winter Park. Kitchen has granite counter tops with a 9 foot breakfast bar. Tile throughout the home. Master bedroom has a walking in closet. Laundry room with full size washer/dyer. Private off street paver parking pad with 2 assigned spaces. The unit is behind unit 1345. (unit can not be seen from the road). Easy access to I-4, shopping, medical and many restaurants in the area. Ride your bike to Publix shopping center. No pets and no smoking. This beautiful duplex will go fast. Call our showing hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1347 Indiana Avenue have any available units?
1347 Indiana Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
Is 1347 Indiana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1347 Indiana Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1347 Indiana Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1347 Indiana Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 1347 Indiana Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1347 Indiana Avenue offers parking.
Does 1347 Indiana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1347 Indiana Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1347 Indiana Avenue have a pool?
No, 1347 Indiana Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1347 Indiana Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1347 Indiana Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1347 Indiana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1347 Indiana Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1347 Indiana Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1347 Indiana Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

