1334 INDIANA AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Looking for the perfect one bedroom / one bathroom house in Winter Park? Well get excited, because you just found it. This completely renovated house has been updated with all the modern features like ceramic wood tile throughout, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, recessed lighting, over-sized walk in closet, and a front loader washer and dryer. This property features ample parking, lawn care is included, its pet friendly, and its available now. Schedule your showing today!