Winter Park, FL
1334 INDIANA AVENUE
Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:53 AM

1334 INDIANA AVENUE

1334 Indiana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1334 Indiana Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Looking for the perfect one bedroom / one bathroom house in Winter Park? Well get excited, because you just found it. This completely renovated house has been updated with all the modern features like ceramic wood tile throughout, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, recessed lighting, over-sized walk in closet, and a front loader washer and dryer. This property features ample parking, lawn care is included, its pet friendly, and its available now. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1334 INDIANA AVENUE have any available units?
1334 INDIANA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1334 INDIANA AVENUE have?
Some of 1334 INDIANA AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1334 INDIANA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1334 INDIANA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1334 INDIANA AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1334 INDIANA AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 1334 INDIANA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1334 INDIANA AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1334 INDIANA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1334 INDIANA AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1334 INDIANA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1334 INDIANA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1334 INDIANA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1334 INDIANA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1334 INDIANA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1334 INDIANA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
