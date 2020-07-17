All apartments in Winter Park
1288 Michigan Avenue
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

1288 Michigan Avenue

1288 Michigan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1288 Michigan Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Spacious Winter Park Village area house for rent - 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms super close to Winter Park Village and conveniently located close to all Winter Park activities.

(RLNE5272593)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1288 Michigan Avenue have any available units?
1288 Michigan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
Is 1288 Michigan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1288 Michigan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1288 Michigan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1288 Michigan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 1288 Michigan Avenue offer parking?
No, 1288 Michigan Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1288 Michigan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1288 Michigan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1288 Michigan Avenue have a pool?
No, 1288 Michigan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1288 Michigan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1288 Michigan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1288 Michigan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1288 Michigan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1288 Michigan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1288 Michigan Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
