Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Winter Park
Find more places like 1288 Michigan Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Winter Park, FL
/
1288 Michigan Avenue
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1288 Michigan Avenue
1288 Michigan Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Park
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1288 Michigan Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Spacious Winter Park Village area house for rent - 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms super close to Winter Park Village and conveniently located close to all Winter Park activities.
(RLNE5272593)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1288 Michigan Avenue have any available units?
1288 Michigan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Winter Park, FL
.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Winter Park Rent Report
.
Is 1288 Michigan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1288 Michigan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1288 Michigan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1288 Michigan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Winter Park
.
Does 1288 Michigan Avenue offer parking?
No, 1288 Michigan Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1288 Michigan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1288 Michigan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1288 Michigan Avenue have a pool?
No, 1288 Michigan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1288 Michigan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1288 Michigan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1288 Michigan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1288 Michigan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1288 Michigan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1288 Michigan Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Paseo at Winter Park Village
940 W Canton Ave
Winter Park, FL 32789
Poste Winter Park
800 Semoran Park Dr.
Winter Park, FL 32792
Park East Park Knowles
311 N. Knowles Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Venue at Winter Park
5 Autumn Breeze Way
Winter Park, FL 32792
Cranes Landing
3440 N Goldenrod Rd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Affinity at Winter Park
600 N Semoran Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Vintage Winter Park
7490 Dwell Well Way
Winter Park, FL 32792
Stonecastle
2015 New Stonecastle Ter
Winter Park, FL 32792
Similar Pages
Winter Park 1 Bedroom Apartments
Winter Park 2 Bedroom Apartments
Winter Park Dog Friendly Apartments
Winter Park Pet Friendly Apartments
Winter Park Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FL
Melbourne, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Lakeland, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Sanford, FL
Alafaya, FL
Port Orange, FL
Clermont, FL
Ocoee, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Oviedo, FL
Casselberry, FL
Winter Springs, FL
Maitland, FL
Winter Haven, FL
Four Corners, FL
Apopka, FL
Ormond Beach, FL
Lake Mary, FL
Longwood, FL
Rockledge, FL
St. Cloud, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Rollins College
Orange Technical College-Winter Park Campus
Bethune-Cookman University
Daytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach