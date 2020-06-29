All apartments in Winter Park
1278 MILLER AVENUE
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:34 AM

1278 MILLER AVENUE

1278 Miller Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1278 Miller Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Bright and beautiful END UNIT townhome in a very desirable, centrally located, WINTER PARK community. This bright, open floor plan features hardwood floors throughout the first floor, stairs and second floor hallway. Gourmet eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, center island, cherry cabinets and stainless appliances including a gas range. The enclosed patio courtyard is private and great for entertaining your family and friends and has a gas hook up for your grill, just out your French doors from the kitchen/family area with an additional service door to the garage. Laundry room off the kitchen leads to the oversized two car garage. Upstairs, the second story balcony off the master suite features a great view and a serene place to relax while enjoying the outdoors. This unit includes crown molding, an oversized two car garage, blinds throughout, dual sinks in Master Bath, and walk in closets. This community is conveniently located just a short distance from the amazing shops and restaurants of downtown Winter Park, Advent Health, Rollins College, Park Avenue and downtown Orlando. You will enjoy the no maintenance living in a beautiful area. Owner will consider pets. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1278 MILLER AVENUE have any available units?
1278 MILLER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1278 MILLER AVENUE have?
Some of 1278 MILLER AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1278 MILLER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1278 MILLER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1278 MILLER AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1278 MILLER AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 1278 MILLER AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1278 MILLER AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1278 MILLER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1278 MILLER AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1278 MILLER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1278 MILLER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1278 MILLER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1278 MILLER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1278 MILLER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1278 MILLER AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

