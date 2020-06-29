1278 MILLER AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Bright and beautiful END UNIT townhome in a very desirable, centrally located, WINTER PARK community. This bright, open floor plan features hardwood floors throughout the first floor, stairs and second floor hallway. Gourmet eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, center island, cherry cabinets and stainless appliances including a gas range. The enclosed patio courtyard is private and great for entertaining your family and friends and has a gas hook up for your grill, just out your French doors from the kitchen/family area with an additional service door to the garage. Laundry room off the kitchen leads to the oversized two car garage. Upstairs, the second story balcony off the master suite features a great view and a serene place to relax while enjoying the outdoors. This unit includes crown molding, an oversized two car garage, blinds throughout, dual sinks in Master Bath, and walk in closets. This community is conveniently located just a short distance from the amazing shops and restaurants of downtown Winter Park, Advent Health, Rollins College, Park Avenue and downtown Orlando. You will enjoy the no maintenance living in a beautiful area. Owner will consider pets. Welcome Home!