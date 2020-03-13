1128 Park Green Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 09/01/19 Winter Park Villa in Great Location! - Property Id: 137591



Wow, what a location! This 3 bedroom 2 bath villa-style home is located in the very sought after community of Park Green. In addition to the 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, there is also a 2 car garage and lovely community pool. The master bedroom is spacious, and in the master bathroom you will find his-and-hers closets and dual sinks. Bedrooms 2 and 3 share a convenient jack-and-jill bathroom. There is a fenced-in back patio/yard that is great for pets or outdoor dining. Full size washer and dryer are also included in the home for your use. Best of all, this villa is next to a new Whole Foods and all the trendy restaurants of Winter Park Village! To apply, please contact Tarah at parkheathllc@gmail.com so more details and an application can be sent to you.

