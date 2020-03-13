All apartments in Winter Park
Find more places like 1128 Park Green Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Park, FL
/
1128 Park Green Place
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:55 AM

1128 Park Green Place

1128 Park Green Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1128 Park Green Place, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 09/01/19 Winter Park Villa in Great Location! - Property Id: 137591

Wow, what a location! This 3 bedroom 2 bath villa-style home is located in the very sought after community of Park Green. In addition to the 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, there is also a 2 car garage and lovely community pool. The master bedroom is spacious, and in the master bathroom you will find his-and-hers closets and dual sinks. Bedrooms 2 and 3 share a convenient jack-and-jill bathroom. There is a fenced-in back patio/yard that is great for pets or outdoor dining. Full size washer and dryer are also included in the home for your use. Best of all, this villa is next to a new Whole Foods and all the trendy restaurants of Winter Park Village! To apply, please contact Tarah at parkheathllc@gmail.com so more details and an application can be sent to you.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/137591p
Property Id 137591

(RLNE5025368)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1128 Park Green Place have any available units?
1128 Park Green Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1128 Park Green Place have?
Some of 1128 Park Green Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1128 Park Green Place currently offering any rent specials?
1128 Park Green Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1128 Park Green Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1128 Park Green Place is pet friendly.
Does 1128 Park Green Place offer parking?
Yes, 1128 Park Green Place offers parking.
Does 1128 Park Green Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1128 Park Green Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1128 Park Green Place have a pool?
Yes, 1128 Park Green Place has a pool.
Does 1128 Park Green Place have accessible units?
No, 1128 Park Green Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1128 Park Green Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1128 Park Green Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bainbridge Winter Park
1400 Morgan Stanley Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Liv at Winter Park
4755 N Goldenrod Rd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Park East Park Knowles
311 N. Knowles Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Venue at Winter Park
5 Autumn Breeze Way
Winter Park, FL 32792
Cranes Landing
3440 N Goldenrod Rd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Elon at Winter Park
712 Nicolet Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Summerlin at Winter Park Apartments
3207 Rosebud Lane
Winter Park, FL 32792
Vintage Winter Park
7490 Dwell Well Way
Winter Park, FL 32792

Similar Pages

Winter Park 1 BedroomsWinter Park 2 Bedrooms
Winter Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinter Park Pet Friendly Places
Winter Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Rollins CollegeOrange Technical College-Winter Park Campus
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach