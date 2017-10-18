1105 Minnesota Ave

Amenities
2 Story Townhouse: 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath 1,852 sq. ft.
$2,795 per month fully furnished with all utilities included
Townhouse Description:
Downstairs has an open concept floor plan with spacious living room, dining room, kitchen and half bath. Access to your 2-car garage and fenced in backyard.
Upstairs offers laundry, storage, front terrace access, 2 spacious guestrooms, guest bath, large master bedroom with his/her walk-in closets and master on-suite with double sink vanity, separate shower and tub. Perfect for roommates or Corporate Housing!!
This home is centrally located with easy access to major roadways, Rollins College and Downtown Winter Park.
(RLNE4940046)