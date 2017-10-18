1105 Minnesota Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly all utils included

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

2 Story Townhouse: 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath 1,852 sq. ft.

$2,795 per month fully furnished with all utilities included



Townhouse Description:

Downstairs has an open concept floor plan with spacious living room, dining room, kitchen and half bath. Access to your 2-car garage and fenced in backyard.



Upstairs offers laundry, storage, front terrace access, 2 spacious guestrooms, guest bath, large master bedroom with his/her walk-in closets and master on-suite with double sink vanity, separate shower and tub. Perfect for roommates or Corporate Housing!!



This home is centrally located with easy access to major roadways, Rollins College and Downtown Winter Park.



(RLNE4940046)