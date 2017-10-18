All apartments in Winter Park
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:11 AM

1105 Minnesota Ave

1105 Minnesota Avenue · (321) 746-0257
Location

1105 Minnesota Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $2795 · Avail. now

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1852 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
2 Story Townhouse: 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath 1,852 sq. ft.
$2,795 per month fully furnished with all utilities included

Townhouse Description:
Downstairs has an open concept floor plan with spacious living room, dining room, kitchen and half bath. Access to your 2-car garage and fenced in backyard.

Upstairs offers laundry, storage, front terrace access, 2 spacious guestrooms, guest bath, large master bedroom with his/her walk-in closets and master on-suite with double sink vanity, separate shower and tub. Perfect for roommates or Corporate Housing!!

This home is centrally located with easy access to major roadways, Rollins College and Downtown Winter Park.

(RLNE4940046)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 Minnesota Ave have any available units?
1105 Minnesota Ave has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1105 Minnesota Ave have?
Some of 1105 Minnesota Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1105 Minnesota Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1105 Minnesota Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 Minnesota Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1105 Minnesota Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1105 Minnesota Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1105 Minnesota Ave does offer parking.
Does 1105 Minnesota Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1105 Minnesota Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 Minnesota Ave have a pool?
No, 1105 Minnesota Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1105 Minnesota Ave have accessible units?
No, 1105 Minnesota Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 Minnesota Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1105 Minnesota Ave has units with dishwashers.
