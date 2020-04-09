All apartments in Winter Park
Find more places like 1103 Minnesota Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Park, FL
/
1103 Minnesota Ave
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

1103 Minnesota Ave

1103 Minnesota Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1103 Minnesota Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Story Townhouse: 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath 1,852 sq. ft.
$2,175 per month with $200 discount for first 6 months.*

Townhouse Description:
Downstairs has an open concept floor plan with spacious living room, dining room, kitchen and half bath. Access to your 2-car garage and fenced in backyard.

Upstairs offers laundry, storage, front terrace access, 2 spacious guest rooms, guest bath, large master bedroom with his/her walk-in closets and master on-suite with double sink vanity, separate shower and tub. Perfect for roommates or a family.

This home is centrally located with easy access to major roadways, Rollins College and Downtown Winter Park.

*this offer is valid for move in on or before Nov 1st.

(RLNE5106109)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1103 Minnesota Ave have any available units?
1103 Minnesota Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1103 Minnesota Ave have?
Some of 1103 Minnesota Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1103 Minnesota Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1103 Minnesota Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1103 Minnesota Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1103 Minnesota Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1103 Minnesota Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1103 Minnesota Ave offers parking.
Does 1103 Minnesota Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1103 Minnesota Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1103 Minnesota Ave have a pool?
No, 1103 Minnesota Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1103 Minnesota Ave have accessible units?
No, 1103 Minnesota Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1103 Minnesota Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1103 Minnesota Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts of Winter Park Village
520 N Orlando Ave
Winter Park, FL 32789
Paseo at Winter Park Village
940 W Canton Ave
Winter Park, FL 32789
The Lexington at Winter Park
1701 Lee Rd
Winter Park, FL 32789
Poste Winter Park
800 Semoran Park Dr.
Winter Park, FL 32792
Venue at Winter Park
5 Autumn Breeze Way
Winter Park, FL 32792
Affinity at Winter Park
600 N Semoran Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Vintage Winter Park
7490 Dwell Well Way
Winter Park, FL 32792
Stonecastle
2015 New Stonecastle Ter
Winter Park, FL 32792

Similar Pages

Winter Park 1 BedroomsWinter Park 2 Bedrooms
Winter Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinter Park Pet Friendly Places
Winter Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Rollins CollegeOrange Technical College-Winter Park Campus
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach