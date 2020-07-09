All apartments in Winter Park
Find more places like 1049 N KENTUCKY AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Park, FL
/
1049 N KENTUCKY AVENUE
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

1049 N KENTUCKY AVENUE

1049 N Kentucky Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1049 N Kentucky Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
courtyard
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
European Style with modern influences in a breathtaking Townhome. Breathtaking elegance, tasteful design and a true ease of living make this townhome one of the best value's in Winter Park. From the spacious private courtyard, glass wall of sliding glass doors making your townhome transitional indoor to outdoor living more than doubling your entertaining space. Tasteful clean lines in the elegant tastefully designed, 10 foot ceiling, 8 foot hardwood doors, imported flooring, lighting and cabinetry make this home a pure joy to show, rent and own.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1049 N KENTUCKY AVENUE have any available units?
1049 N KENTUCKY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1049 N KENTUCKY AVENUE have?
Some of 1049 N KENTUCKY AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1049 N KENTUCKY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1049 N KENTUCKY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1049 N KENTUCKY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1049 N KENTUCKY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 1049 N KENTUCKY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1049 N KENTUCKY AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1049 N KENTUCKY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1049 N KENTUCKY AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1049 N KENTUCKY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1049 N KENTUCKY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1049 N KENTUCKY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1049 N KENTUCKY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1049 N KENTUCKY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1049 N KENTUCKY AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lexington at Winter Park
1701 Lee Rd
Winter Park, FL 32789
Bainbridge Winter Park
1400 Morgan Stanley Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Poste Winter Park
800 Semoran Park Dr.
Winter Park, FL 32792
Lakeside at Winter Park
3935 Sutton Place Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Cranes Landing
3440 N Goldenrod Rd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Affinity at Winter Park
600 N Semoran Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Stonecastle
2015 New Stonecastle Ter
Winter Park, FL 32792
Central Place at Winter Park
7000 University Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792

Similar Pages

Winter Park 1 BedroomsWinter Park 2 Bedrooms
Winter Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinter Park Pet Friendly Places
Winter Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Rollins CollegeOrange Technical College-Winter Park Campus
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach