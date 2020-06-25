All apartments in Winter Park
Find more places like 1038 S KENTUCKY AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Park, FL
/
1038 S KENTUCKY AVENUE
Last updated May 12 2020 at 6:19 PM

1038 S KENTUCKY AVENUE

1038 South Kentucky Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1038 South Kentucky Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Maintained 3 bedrooms, 3 baths townhome with 2 car garage in the heart of Winter Park. This beautiful home features an open floor plan with high ceilings. The impressive kitchen has wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a breakfast bar on the island. Perfect for entertaining, the kitchen adjoins the bright living room complete with a corner wall of windows, 2 sets of french doors. The french doors lead you to a low-maintenance, secluded Large patio retreat. The downstairs bedroom features custom built-in shelves and cabinets which would also be perfect for an office. A spacious master bedroom upstairs features a large onsuite bath with two separate granite vanities and a large walk-in shower with gorgeous tile accents and a jacuzzi. A large walk-in closet rounds out the master bedroom. The second bedroom upstairs is light and bright. Each bedroom in this townhome has it's own full bathroom, complete with walk-in shower. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home( medium to small with approval and non refundable pet fee).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1038 S KENTUCKY AVENUE have any available units?
1038 S KENTUCKY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1038 S KENTUCKY AVENUE have?
Some of 1038 S KENTUCKY AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1038 S KENTUCKY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1038 S KENTUCKY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1038 S KENTUCKY AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1038 S KENTUCKY AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 1038 S KENTUCKY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1038 S KENTUCKY AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1038 S KENTUCKY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1038 S KENTUCKY AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1038 S KENTUCKY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1038 S KENTUCKY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1038 S KENTUCKY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1038 S KENTUCKY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1038 S KENTUCKY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1038 S KENTUCKY AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Poste Winter Park
800 Semoran Park Dr.
Winter Park, FL 32792
Liv at Winter Park
4755 N Goldenrod Rd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Lakeside at Winter Park
3935 Sutton Place Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Cranes Landing
3440 N Goldenrod Rd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Elon at Winter Park
712 Nicolet Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Juno Winter Park
1305 Morgan Stanley Ave
Winter Park, FL 32789
Summerlin at Winter Park Apartments
3207 Rosebud Lane
Winter Park, FL 32792
Vintage Winter Park
7490 Dwell Well Way
Winter Park, FL 32792

Similar Pages

Winter Park 1 BedroomsWinter Park 2 Bedrooms
Winter Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinter Park Pet Friendly Places
Winter Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Rollins CollegeOrange Technical College-Winter Park Campus
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach