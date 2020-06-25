1038 S KENTUCKY AVENUE

Amenities

Maintained 3 bedrooms, 3 baths townhome with 2 car garage in the heart of Winter Park. This beautiful home features an open floor plan with high ceilings. The impressive kitchen has wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a breakfast bar on the island. Perfect for entertaining, the kitchen adjoins the bright living room complete with a corner wall of windows, 2 sets of french doors. The french doors lead you to a low-maintenance, secluded Large patio retreat. The downstairs bedroom features custom built-in shelves and cabinets which would also be perfect for an office. A spacious master bedroom upstairs features a large onsuite bath with two separate granite vanities and a large walk-in shower with gorgeous tile accents and a jacuzzi. A large walk-in closet rounds out the master bedroom. The second bedroom upstairs is light and bright. Each bedroom in this townhome has it's own full bathroom, complete with walk-in shower. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home( medium to small with approval and non refundable pet fee).