Last updated June 22 2019 at 1:33 PM

1009 Garden Dr.

1009 Garden Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1009 Garden Drive, Winter Park, FL 32789
Garden Acres

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
tennis court
online portal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
online portal
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b2e918c0ef ---- AVAILABLE JULY 10, 2019! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing today. This great two bedroom home is located just down the street from Mead Gardens in Winter Park convenient to shopping, dining, Park Avenue, Downtown Orlando, tennis and area parks. It includes a spacious floor plan with living room, a galley kitchen with breakfast nook, good size master bedroom with double closets, retro bathroom, central heat/air and plenty of off street private parking. Pets under 20 lbs. At RPM Realty, we\'re here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1009 Garden Dr. have any available units?
1009 Garden Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1009 Garden Dr. have?
Some of 1009 Garden Dr.'s amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1009 Garden Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1009 Garden Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 Garden Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1009 Garden Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1009 Garden Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1009 Garden Dr. offers parking.
Does 1009 Garden Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1009 Garden Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 Garden Dr. have a pool?
No, 1009 Garden Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1009 Garden Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1009 Garden Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 Garden Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1009 Garden Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

