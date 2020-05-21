1009 Garden Dr.

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking air conditioning tennis court online portal

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed online portal pet friendly tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b2e918c0ef ---- AVAILABLE JULY 10, 2019! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing today. This great two bedroom home is located just down the street from Mead Gardens in Winter Park convenient to shopping, dining, Park Avenue, Downtown Orlando, tennis and area parks. It includes a spacious floor plan with living room, a galley kitchen with breakfast nook, good size master bedroom with double closets, retro bathroom, central heat/air and plenty of off street private parking. Pets under 20 lbs. At RPM Realty, we\'re here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs.