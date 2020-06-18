All apartments in Winter Haven
147 AVENUE E SW
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

147 AVENUE E SW

147 Avenue E Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

147 Avenue E Southwest, Winter Haven, FL 33880
South College

Amenities

recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
AMAZING REHABBED, NEW APPLIANCES, NEW PAINT IN & OUT, NEW DOORS, YOU GOT TO COME TO SEE IT TODAY. All information provided is not guaranteed and buyer should verify all information. Land, Site, and Tax Information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 147 AVENUE E SW have any available units?
147 AVENUE E SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Haven, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Haven, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Haven Rent Report.
Is 147 AVENUE E SW currently offering any rent specials?
147 AVENUE E SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 147 AVENUE E SW pet-friendly?
No, 147 AVENUE E SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Haven.
Does 147 AVENUE E SW offer parking?
No, 147 AVENUE E SW does not offer parking.
Does 147 AVENUE E SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 147 AVENUE E SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 147 AVENUE E SW have a pool?
No, 147 AVENUE E SW does not have a pool.
Does 147 AVENUE E SW have accessible units?
No, 147 AVENUE E SW does not have accessible units.
Does 147 AVENUE E SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 147 AVENUE E SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 147 AVENUE E SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 147 AVENUE E SW does not have units with air conditioning.
