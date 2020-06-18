147 Avenue E Southwest, Winter Haven, FL 33880 South College
Amenities
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
AMAZING REHABBED, NEW APPLIANCES, NEW PAINT IN & OUT, NEW DOORS, YOU GOT TO COME TO SEE IT TODAY. All information provided is not guaranteed and buyer should verify all information. Land, Site, and Tax Information.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 147 AVENUE E SW have any available units?
147 AVENUE E SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Haven, FL.