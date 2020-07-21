Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

9240 WOOD CRANE DRIVE Available 08/14/20 Spectacular 5/4 with 3 car garage home in Winter Garden - Spectacular 5/4 with 3 car garage home. This home has all the bells and whistles for your enjoyment, Modern kitchen with open floor plan to family/living room and access to large screened in patio. Upstairs has a large Loft and 4 bedrooms including the spacious master bedroom/master bathroom. This home is a must see located in the brand new Watermark Sub-division with to many features to list.



Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)

First full month due at move-in

Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)

A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)

Renter's Insurance / Liability Insurance is required

Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in

Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants

Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.

Pet application and screening is required

One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet

We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.



The property is occupied. An appointment will be required for showings. Property available for occupancy after 08/142020. For more information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, text (863) 285-3321 or email wood9240@rent.dynasty.com.



